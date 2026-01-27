BJP Leader Addresses Rupee Concerns, Eyes Top-2 Global Spot For India

BJP Addresses Rupee Concerns

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday addressed concerns over the value of the Indian rupee, asserting that the goal is to keep the country in the top two in the world by the end of the centenary celebration. The BJP leader's remarks come after the Indian rupee hovered around the 91.79 mark today. Earlier on Friday, it was around 92.

Speaking to reporters, Mungantiwar highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's currency and said that the nation would "move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This problem lies in front of many countries on a global level. We are trying to strengthen our currency. The rupee is even used in some countries. And our goal is to keep this country in the top two in the world by the end of the century celebration. The effort is going on. I think we will move forward under the leadership of PM Modi," the BJP MLA said.

Opposition Slams Government's 'Silence'

Meanwhile, on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray questioned the BJP's 'silence' after India Rupee hit a new low, as the currency hovered around the 92-mark mark against the US Dollar. In an X post, Thackeray called the Centre "speechless" over the "dismal record," while stating that BJP leaders had created a panic when the Rupee was trading at 40 to the dollar. "The Rupee drops to a new low, one of the worst-performing currencies in the World now. The Union Government of the BJP, and its members that once created national panic at 40 against the dollar, doesn't even bother to explain to the citizens at 91.99 against the dollar. Or simply left speechless after their own dismal record at running the government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Market Volatility a Factor

The Rupee's weakness comes amid volatility around Foreign Institutional Investors' (FIIs) outflows from the Indian market. (ANI)

