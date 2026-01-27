J&K Snowfall: Thousands Of Vehicles Stranded On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Highway Blocked, Vehicles Stranded

Thousands of vehicles have been stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway since Monday due to snowfall in Kashmir. The valley received another fresh spell of snowfall on Monday night. Clearance work is underway amid heavy snowfall in Anantnag, which has halted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Qazigund area.

A truck driver said, "I have a truck... They have stopped all the vehicles since 9 AM yesterday... Yesterday, the road was entirely clear, there was no snowfall... I appeal to the traffic SSP to clear the road as soon as possible. There are thousands of vehicles here. It was snowing the entire night..."

Air Travel Disrupted

Meanwhile, Srinagar Airport on Tuesday issued a statement for several flight cancellations in view of the unfavourable weather conditions and prevailing operational constraints. Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights had been cancelled till 9 AM.

The official X account of Srinagar Airport wrote, "Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport, additional flights have been cancelled for today. The updated list of cancelled flights is attached. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements."

IMD Issues Weather Warning

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several areas in the Jammu region are experiencing snowfall and rain on Tuesday, with Srinagar receiving "slight continuous snowflakes." The IMD issued a weather warning of isolated thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Jammu & Kashmir today.

Heavy Snowfall and Administrative Response in Other Regions

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Rajouri district, witnessed heavy snowfall this season, with the Kotranka-Budhal belt in the Pir Panjal range receiving significant snowfall, turning the region into a major tourist attraction. Local residents said that such heavy snowfall has not been seen in nearly 25 years.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma said that due to western disturbances, heavy snowfall has occurred in the Pir Panjal range, with maximum snowfall recorded in the Thanamandi and Kotranka sub-divisions. "During my visit to Thanamandi, basic facilities and essential services were reviewed, and their restoration was checked. Electricity restoration at Kotranka will be completed by tonight. Vehicular movement will be within 1-2 hours. Continuous work on road traffic management is underway from early morning," he said, adding that efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted rations, water, electricity, medical care and emergency services. (ANI)

