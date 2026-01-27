403
stc wins in two categories at the Global Business Outlook Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 26 January 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it has won the ‘Best Corporate Governance Telecom Company – 2025’, and ‘Best Leadership in Compliance and Corporate Governance Initiatives – Telecommunications 2025’ at the Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards 2025. The awards ceremony was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and aimed at recognizing organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in different categories related to business and innovation and attended by Mr. Essam Issa Al-Asousi, Chief Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Ahmed Al-Murad, General Manager of Legal Affairs and Compliance at stc Kuwait, who accepted the two awards on behalf of the company.
stc was recognized as the ‘Best Corporate Governance Telecom Company – 2025’ at the GBO Awards due to its continued diligence in implementing and maintaining a comprehensive and robust corporate governance framework. The Company’s governance model is built on the principles of integrity, accountability, and transparency, and is designed to support effective decision-making, safeguard stakeholder interests, and ensure long-term institutional sustainability.
This framework encompasses key areas including the independence and effectiveness of the Board of Directors and its committees, adherence to regulatory and supervisory requirements, transparency and disclosure, protection of shareholders’ and stakeholders’ rights, as well as advanced risk management and internal control mechanisms. stc continuously monitors and aligns its policies and procedures with local regulatory requirements and internationally recognized best practices to ensure ongoing compliance and operational readiness.
Additionally, the Company was recognized as the ‘Best Leadership in Compliance and Corporate Governance Initiatives – Telecommunications 2025’ for its advanced compliance and corporate governance initiatives within the telecom sector. This recognition highlights stc’s structured approach to embedding a culture of compliance and ethical conduct across all organizational levels, supported by clear governance policies, effective oversight, and proactive engagement with regulatory authorities.
Since 2021, stc has consistently received international recognitions for its corporate governance and compliance frameworks, reflecting a progressive journey from establishing strong governance foundations to achieving sector-wide leadership in governance and compliance. These achievements demonstrate a systematic and sustainable approach to governance that supports the Company’s long-term strategic objectives and stakeholder confidence.
The recognition further highlights stc’s commitment to fostering a strong corporate culture rooted in integrity and accountability, where governance and compliance serve as core components of the Company’s institutional identity. This approach is reflected in ongoing initiatives related to compliance, risk management, internal controls, and transparency.
