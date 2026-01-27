Davos Made Clear Trump Offers Scant Hope For Ukraine

MENAFN - Asia Times) Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said a security agreement with the United States has been finalized following his most recent meeting with Donald Trump.

Taken at face value, Zelensky's repeated assertions that the document is ready to sign look like a major win for Kyiv. The reality is very different.

The meeting came after a particularly turbulent period for the transatlantic alliance. The disagreement over Greenland has further undermined Western unity and cast yet more doubt on the trustworthiness and dependability of the current incumbent of the White House.

If there was even a hint of Trump being capable of self-reflection, one could add that it was a rather embarrassing week for him – on at least three counts.

First Trump seemed to perform a climb-down in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21 when he ruled out the use of force to acquire Greenland for the US. He also dropped the threat of imposing tariffs on European NATO members that had dispatched military personnel to Greenland in a highly symbolic show of support.

Second, he insisted that the US would always be there for its NATO allies, in contrast to earlier pronouncements that the American security guarantee for Europe was conditional on allies' financial contributions to NATO. But, as is usually the case with Trump, it was one step forward, two steps back, as he went on to cast doubt on the allies reciprocating in an American hour of need.

Worse still, in a subsequent interview with Fox News, he denigrated the sacrifices of allied servicemen and women in Afghanistan, prompting a chorus of justified outrage from across the alliance.

After a phone call with the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, on Saturday and an expression of concern in a message conveyed“through backchannels” from King Charles III, Trump changed his tune.