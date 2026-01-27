403
Hanwha to Advance EO/IR Capabilities with Canadian Firm
(MENAFN- hanwha)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 27, 2026 – Hanwha Systems, South Kor’a’s leading defense electronics company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PV Labs, a Canadian specialist in aerial imaging systems, to collaborate in developing advanced capabilities for Electro-Optical Tactical Systems.
Under the MOU, Hanwha Systems and PV Labs will collaborate to enhance EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) sensor capabilities for broader security applications. As part of the collaboration, Hanwha Systems plans to support local development, system integration, and production in Canada, including the transfer of related technologies to PV Labs. PV Labs is a Canadian leader in stabilized electro-optical technologies, with core strengths in high-resolution EO/IR sensor integration.
The products will be marketed by both companies for export to global markets. This Partnership and Investment Framework is expected to create significant business opportunities for both Hanwha Systems and PV Labs.
Also, as part of the MOU, Hanwha Systems plans to directly procure critical system components from PV Labs. GE-STOL is a short take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicle currently under joint development by Hanwha Aerospace and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), integrating electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) sensors to enable all-weather, day-and-night surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. The EO/IR sensor is a core mission payload and the PV Labs gimbal system is a critical component that isolates the EO/IR sensor from external vibration and maneuvering effects, ensuring stable and precise image acquisition at all times. These initiatives are fully incorporated into the scope of the MOU.
As part of the Hanwha Group’s broader unmanned systems strategy, Hanwha is collaborating with a range of North American companies on the development of onboard equipment for the GE-STOL unmanned aircraft. And, Hanwha Systems is responsible for the development of EO/IR sensors to be mounted on the GE-STOL platform, working in close cooperation with PV Labs.
The Investment Framework is expected to generate positive economic effects in Canada, including job creation and regional economic growth in communities such as Burlington, Ontario, where PV Labs is headquartered.
This collaboration is aligned with Hanwha’s broader industrial engagement in Canada and supports long-term capability development under Cana’a’s national submarine program. Through local development, procurement, and technology transfer, the partnership is structured to align with Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) framework and contribute to sustained industrial participation in Canada.
This MOU also reflects Hanwha Group’s integrated approach to supporting Cana’a’s long-term defense and industrial priorities. As Hanwha Ocean advances its participation in Ca’ada’s submarine program, Hanwha S’stems’ collaboration with Canadian partners such as PV Labs demonstrates t’e Group’s commitment to building local capability, strengthening sovereign industrial capacity, and delivering long-term value to Canada as part of a coherent, long-term national industrial engagement.
Hanwha Systems is a representative defense and aerospace company of the Republic of Korea, working alongside world-class partners across a wide range of business areas including avionics, space, information, and advanced defense technologies. Founded in 2004, PV Labs is an advanced imaging solutions company specializing in the design and development of turnkey aerial imaging systems across multiple sectors, including security and surveillance and airborne geospatial applications.
Meanwhile, Hanwha Systems has recently accelerated its expansion into the North American avionics market, including the export of avionics equipment to Boeing. – EN– –
