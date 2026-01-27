PM Modi Announces Signing Of India-EU Free Trade Agreement
Addressing the Indian Energy Week virtually, Modi congratulated all on the EU-India trade deal and said,“I am informing you about a big development... a significant agreement was signed between India and Europe yesterday (Monday).”
People are discussing it as a“mother of all deals”, and this agreement has brought a lot of opportunities for 140 crore Indians and crores of Europeans, he said.
“This is an excellent example of coordination between two economies of the world. This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and one third of the global trade,” he said.
He suggested that the free trade agreement with the EU will complement agreements with Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
This will strengthen both global trade and the supply chain.
He congratulated the youth and all colleagues associated with sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, and shoes.
