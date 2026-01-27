Fresh Snowfall Drapes Kashmir In White

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir was draped in white on Tuesday after the valley received fresh snowfall which led to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and disrupted flight operations.

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh overnight snowfall as a western disturbance affected the region. The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, recorded light to moderate snow, while the higher reaches received moderate to heavy falls.

The snowfall turned tourists resorts of Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam into winter wonderlands, the officials said.

Snowfall has been recorded across the districts in central, north and south Kashmir.

However, the snowfall led to disruption of road, rail, and air traffic.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed for traffic in view of the accumulation of snow between Qazigund and Banihal stretch, the officials said.

They said no traffic is being allowed to ply on the highway even as snow clearance operations were being undertaken.

Rail services have also been affected as few trains between Banihal and Budgam were cancelled due to accumulation of snow along the track, the officials said.

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir valley was also disrupted as flight operations at the Srinagar airport here could not take place due to accumulation of snow on the runway, the officials said.