403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
‘Al Marmoom: The Living Wild’ Exhibition Celebrates Al Marmoom's Natural Wonders
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 26 January 2026: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced ‘Al Marmoom: The Living Wil’,’ a first-of-its-kind drive-through exhibition in collaboration with His Excellency Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award. Running from 30 January to 8 February 2026, the showcase presents the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve as a living ecosystem, highlighting its natural beauty and distinctive features. This aligns with the Autho’ity’s commitment to promoting sustainability awareness within the community, preserving tangible and intangible heritage and strengthening the e’irate’s presence on the international cultural map, while championing photography as a vital art form.
Hosted a’ the UAE’s largest unfenced nature reserve, the exhibition features 24 works by renowned Emirati photographer bin Thalith. These images capture scenes of wildlife and the surrounding landscape, inviting audiences to discov’r the area’s rich biodiversity, from gazelles and other mammals to migratory birds that find a safe haven here before continuing their journeys.
Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s dedication to empowering local talent and providing opportunities to spotlight creative skills across the arts. She also underscored the role of th‘ ‘Al Marmoom: The Living ’ild’ exhibition in highlighting the r’serve’s natural assets, reflecting its status as an environmental sanctuary and a distinguished tourism destination.
Al Suwai“i said: “This is a unique experience that encourages the public to uncover the secrets and beauty of Al Marmoom and to learn more about its biodiversity. It also demonstrates how photography can express environmental landscapes through a powerful visual language, raising awareness around sustainability and the preservation of natura” heritage.”
Commenting on the exhibition, Ali Khalifa bin T“alith said: “Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve has rich biodiversity, which has made it a natural habitat for a wide range of rare wildlife species. This diversity is reflected in Al Marmoom: The Living Wild, an exhibition that offers audiences a cultural and visual experience capturing unseen moments of daily interaction between living organisms and their environment. Through the language of photography as a documentary tool, the exhibition invites a renewed reading of the natural landscape, encouraging reflection on the beauty of Al Marmoom and its intricate details. I am proud to collaborate with Dubai Culture on the exhibition that aims to raise awareness of the importance of protecting our natu”al ecosystems.”
The drive-through concept allows visitors to explore using their private vehicles, transforming the journey into an immersive visual experience. The design features simple architectural structures inspired by the desert environment, built to withstand climatic conditions and powered by solar energy. Installations include QR codes that enable visitors to learn about the animals documented in the photographs.
Ali Khalifa bin Thalith is’among the region’s most prominent photographers specialising in underwater imagery. He holds a Diploma in Documentary Photography from the London Academy, as well as a Diploma in French Language and Literature from the University of Montpellier, France. He has also completed international courses in the United Kingdom, France, and Dubai. In 201‘, he received the ‘Leadership in Pro’essional Photography’ Award from the International Photography Council (IPC), affiliated with the United Nations, becoming the first Arab to receive this honour. His portfolio includes publications and documenta‘y films, most notably ‘Journey of‘the Green Mountain’ and ‘Gaza Diver.’
Hosted a’ the UAE’s largest unfenced nature reserve, the exhibition features 24 works by renowned Emirati photographer bin Thalith. These images capture scenes of wildlife and the surrounding landscape, inviting audiences to discov’r the area’s rich biodiversity, from gazelles and other mammals to migratory birds that find a safe haven here before continuing their journeys.
Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s dedication to empowering local talent and providing opportunities to spotlight creative skills across the arts. She also underscored the role of th‘ ‘Al Marmoom: The Living ’ild’ exhibition in highlighting the r’serve’s natural assets, reflecting its status as an environmental sanctuary and a distinguished tourism destination.
Al Suwai“i said: “This is a unique experience that encourages the public to uncover the secrets and beauty of Al Marmoom and to learn more about its biodiversity. It also demonstrates how photography can express environmental landscapes through a powerful visual language, raising awareness around sustainability and the preservation of natura” heritage.”
Commenting on the exhibition, Ali Khalifa bin T“alith said: “Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve has rich biodiversity, which has made it a natural habitat for a wide range of rare wildlife species. This diversity is reflected in Al Marmoom: The Living Wild, an exhibition that offers audiences a cultural and visual experience capturing unseen moments of daily interaction between living organisms and their environment. Through the language of photography as a documentary tool, the exhibition invites a renewed reading of the natural landscape, encouraging reflection on the beauty of Al Marmoom and its intricate details. I am proud to collaborate with Dubai Culture on the exhibition that aims to raise awareness of the importance of protecting our natu”al ecosystems.”
The drive-through concept allows visitors to explore using their private vehicles, transforming the journey into an immersive visual experience. The design features simple architectural structures inspired by the desert environment, built to withstand climatic conditions and powered by solar energy. Installations include QR codes that enable visitors to learn about the animals documented in the photographs.
Ali Khalifa bin Thalith is’among the region’s most prominent photographers specialising in underwater imagery. He holds a Diploma in Documentary Photography from the London Academy, as well as a Diploma in French Language and Literature from the University of Montpellier, France. He has also completed international courses in the United Kingdom, France, and Dubai. In 201‘, he received the ‘Leadership in Pro’essional Photography’ Award from the International Photography Council (IPC), affiliated with the United Nations, becoming the first Arab to receive this honour. His portfolio includes publications and documenta‘y films, most notably ‘Journey of‘the Green Mountain’ and ‘Gaza Diver.’
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment