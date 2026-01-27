403
U.S. Stocks End Monday on Positive Note
(MENAFN) U.S. equities closed higher Monday as market participants braced for a critical week marked by major technology earnings releases and the Federal Reserve's initial rate decision of 2025.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.64 percent, reaching 49,412.4. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, settling at 6,950.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.43 percent to 23,601.36.
Broad-based gains characterized trading activity, with eight of eleven S&P 500 primary sectors posting advances. Communication services and technology sectors dominated, surging 1.32 percent and 0.84 percent respectively. Meanwhile, consumer discretionary and consumer staples underperformed, slipping 0.71 percent and 0.05 percent.
Capitol Hill discord dampened investor confidence as Congress faces a Jan. 30 funding cutoff date. Tensions escalated following federal agents' fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen, identified as 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis. The tragedy has prompted Senate Democrats to threaten blocking a 1.2-trillion-U.S.-dollar appropriations bill unless Department of Homeland Security funding receives separate consideration.
Amid domestic turbulence and heightened geopolitical threats, JPMorgan strategists highlighted emerging markets as compelling investment destinations offering structural expansion potential. "With respect to the recent spike in geopolitical uncertainty and accompanying tariff threats, if these were to return to the limelight and there is a renewed escalation, EM could appear relatively shielded, with U.S. and European equities more at risk, in absolute terms, and relatively, in our view," the firm's Mislav Matejka said on Monday.
On the corporate calendar, over 90 S&P 500 constituents will unveil quarterly financial performance this week. Market focus centers on "Magnificent Seven" technology giants Meta, Tesla, and Microsoft, reporting Wednesday, plus Apple, scheduled for Thursday. Bucking the broader uptrend, Intel shares plummeted 5.72 percent, compounding Friday's steep selloff after the semiconductor manufacturer projected disappointing guidance attributed to internal production bottlenecks. Tesla equity declined 3.09 percent before Wednesday's anticipated results, while Apple surged nearly 3 percent.
Regarding monetary policy, the Federal Open Market Committee will wrap its two-day session Wednesday. Though the central bank appears virtually certain to hold the federal funds rate steady within its current 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent target range, investors await guidance on prospective easing measures. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates traders currently anticipate two quarter-point reductions by year-end 2026.
