IBTM Africa Welcomes MICE Exhibitors to Cape Town as Buyer Interest Soars
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, South Africa, 26 January 2026 – IBTM Africa, which takes place alongside WTM Africa, is fast positioning itself as a critical platform for Africa's MICE sector, bringing together international buyers, leading suppliers, and a dedicated business events programme at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from April 13-15, 2026.
Reante Naidoo, Buyers & Digital Director for WTM Africa says IBTM Africa is now a core pillar of the show.
“Over one-third of WTM Africa’s hosted buyer programme has direct MICE influence,” explains Naidoo. “Significantly, of those MICE buyers, 99% are senior decision makers who directly influence or control purchasing decisions. They’re coming to Cape Town, from both traditional and emerging source markets, to explore new products, establish new relationships and experience what South Africa, and Africa, has to offer.”
Of the confirmed MICE buyers who will be in attendance, there is strong representation from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Kenya, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Tanzania, Egypt, India, Spain, Australia, Uganda, Turkey, Netherlands and South Africa.
"IBTM Africa provides MICE suppliers with access to the buyers who matter," says Naidoo. "And with an extended programme of events, including a ‘Women in MICE’ breakfast, a leadership workshop, and dedicated speaker sessions, there is plenty of opportunity to network and engage.”
Women in Mice Breakfast
The Women in MICE breakfast takes place on 15 April from 08:00 to 10:00 at the CTICC. The session brings together industry professionals to discuss leadership, inclusivity, and collaboration in the business events sector. Interested parties can register by emailing Antois-Leigh Nepgen on antois-leigh@4mal.co.za.
Space is limited and early registration is recommended.
Women in MICE Workshop, in partnership with Women in Tourism
Open to all exhibitors and taking place on the event floor on 15 April from 10:30, this workshop looks at tourism leadership, and specifically practical tools, proven strategies and real-world insights to empower organisations, women leaders, and entrepreneurs across the tourism value chain.
China Ready® Workshop
With China’s outbound travel market projected to soar to 200 million trips by 2028 (according to digital marketing and research firm, China Trading Desk) and South Africa’s Trusted Tour Operator Scheme coming in to play, there is no better time for South Africa’s inbound tourism sector – including MICE – to familiarise themselves with the needs of the Chinese market. WTM Africa’s China Ready® Workshop gives interested exhibitors the chance to equip themselves with the knowledge and tools to cater to Chinese travellers.
For more information visit:
Again, space is limited and booking a seat in advance is essential.
Sports Events & Tourism Exchange in partnership with Nielsen Sports
The Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE) brings together businesses from across the spectrum of sports, events and industries – with a full programme running on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.
“The global sports events sector is growing quickly,” says Olivia Gradidge, Marketing Manager, WTM Africa. “It presents a massive opportunity for South Africa. We encourage anyone up and down the supply chain to attend – and help position South Africa as a major player when it comes to hosting world-class, international events.”
Africa Tourism Investment Conference
The Africa Tourism Investment Conference (14 April, CTICC) is a crucial event for the MICE industry. It provides businesses with essential investment insights, networking opportunities, and access to key decision-makers.
This conference is the ideal platform for MICE professionals to drive growth and capitalize on emerging trends in tourism investment. To view the full programme, please visit
Pre-registration is essential.
Invitation to Join Diverse Exhibitor Base
Currently, 40% of exhibitors attending WTM Africa in April have a strong MICE element to their business, with representation from established hotel groups including Southern Sun Hotel Interests, Tsogo Sun Casinos Management Company, Minor Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and specialist venues like Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate.
The exhibitor base spans 17 countries across Africa and beyond, including South Africa, Tanzania, Kingdom of Eswatini, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Uganda, Seychelles, Namibia, Botswana, and international destinations such as Singapore, Switzerland, Jordan, and Saint Helena.
National tourism authorities, airlines, venues and ground transport providers will showcase Africa's business events infrastructure and capabilities, demonstrating the continent's readiness to host international meetings, incentives, conferences, and events.
“IBTM Africa connects global demand with Africa's growing business events sector,” says Carol Weaving, MD of RX Africa, which hosts Africa Travel Week, including WTM Africa and IBTM Africa, each year. “This is a warm invitation to Africa's MICE sector to join us in Cape Town for three focused, valuable days. The buyers are confirmed, the programme is set, and the opportunity is real. We look forward to welcoming exhibitors who are ready to do business."
