Türkiye-Uzbekistan to Hold Its Fourth Meeting in Ankara
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Uzbekistan are set to hold the fourth session of their Joint Strategic Planning Group on Tuesday in Ankara. The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, reflecting the growing cooperation between the two nations.
In addition to this key meeting, the first session of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan 4+4 Mechanism is also scheduled for the same day, marking a new framework for broader collaboration. The sessions are expected to cover strategic, economic, security, and diplomatic issues aimed at deepening bilateral ties.
Senior Turkish officials, including Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, will attend, along with their Uzbek counterparts. The joint meetings signal both countries’ commitment to strengthening regional stability, enhancing security cooperation, and expanding partnership across multiple sectors.
