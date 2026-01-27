403
Airport International Group Reports Record Year as QAIA Welcomes 9.79 Million Passengers in 2025
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – 26 January 2026): Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), has announced the airport’s traffic statistics and performance indicators for December 2025, closing a record-breaking year for Jordan’s main gateway to the world and underscoring its growing role as a regional aviation and travel center.
According to AIG, QAIA welcomed 868,622 passengers in December, bringing total passenger traffic for 2025 to 9,789,851, representing a year-on-year growth of 11.27%. The airport recorded 7,316 aircraft movements in December, reaching a total of 80,565 movements in 2025, up 9.81% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, QAIA handled 5,533 tons of air cargo, bringing the annual total to 69,770 tons, reflecting a slight decrease of 7.53% year-on-year. These results highlight QAIA’s operational resilience and capacity to manage sustained growth in passenger and aircraft traffic, while continuing to support national ambitions for connectivity, tourism, and trade.
As Jordan’s primary international gateway, QAIA continued to see strong demand across its route network in 2025. Dubai ranked as the most popular destination for passengers, followed by Jeddah, Cairo, Riyadh, and Istanbul, reflecting the airport’s balanced mix of regional and international connectivity.
In terms of airlines of choice, Royal Jordanian emerged as the leading airline at QAIA, followed by Flynas, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Emirates. This diverse mix of national, low-cost, and premium international airlines demonstrates the airport’s ability to attract and sustain a broad portfolio of partners, catering to different passenger segments while reinforcing service quality and network depth.
Commenting on the results, Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, said, “The strong performance we achieved in 2025 reflects the confidence passengers and airline partners place in Queen Alia International Airport and in Jordan as a destination and a hub. Sustained growth across passenger traffic, aircraft movements, and network breadth is a direct result of our long-term strategy to enhance connectivity, operational efficiency, and the overall passenger experience.Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our airline partnerships, strengthening route performance, and investing in infrastructure and services that support sustainable growth for the national economy.”
