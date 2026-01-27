Two Modular Towns For Temporary Accommodation Operating In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on air by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“We are currently offering several options, depending on people's wishes. There is the possibility to stay within the region – in safer locations – or, of course, to leave the region,” Prokudin said.

According to him, two modular towns are operating in the Kherson region, and six temporary shelters are functioning in the Kherson community. Proper living conditions have been created there, and there are currently vacant places available.

If people do not wish to remain in the region, their evacuation to other, safer regions of Ukraine is organized. Prepared temporary accommodation is available there, along with comprehensive support.

As Prokudin added, since the deoccupation of the right-bank part of the region, about 52,000 residents have been assisted in leaving, including 7,000 children.

