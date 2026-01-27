Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Hit Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv Region

2026-01-27 01:05:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Overnight, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-131/136–type UAVs and various types of decoy drones, focusing the main strike on energy infrastructure,” he said.

According to Kim, in the Olshanske community, one private house was destroyed and two others were damaged as a result of the attack and falling debris from downed UAVs. A 59-year-old woman was injured. Her condition is serious, and she has been hospitalized in Mykolaiv, where she is receiving all necessary medical care.

Read also: Russian drone attack on Odesa leaves three people injured, civilian infrastructure damaged

As a reported by Ukrinform, on January 25, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the Mykolaiv region, injuring an energy worker.

Photo: Unsplash

UkrinForm

