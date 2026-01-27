403
Sri Lanka’s apparel exports grow 5.4% in December 2025; full-year exports top US$5.0 billion
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Sri Lanka’s exports of apparel and made-up textile articles (HS Chapters 61, 62 and 63) rose to US$447.21 million in December 2025, up 5.43% from US$424.18 million in December 2024, according to industry export statistics.
Growth was recorded across the three main destination markets. Exports to the USA increased 6.49% year-on-year to US$178.29 million (from US$167.43 million), while exports to the EU (excluding the UK) grew 6.76% to US$141.00 million (from US$132.07 million). Exports to the UK rose 12.95% to US$55.12 million (from US$48.80 million). Exports to other markets declined 4.06% to US$72.80 million (from US$75.88 million). Overall, December exports were US$23.03 million higher than the corresponding month last year.
For the January to December 2025 period, total exports increased 5.42% to US$5,019.20 million, compared with US$4,761.02 million in 2024, a year-on-year increase of US$258.18 million. In addition to the exports of apparel, exports of fabrics represented an annual value of USD 526.33 million bringing the total exports for the sector to USD 5,505 million for the year.
Marketwise, the strongest full-year growth came from the EU (excluding the UK), which rose 12.48% to US$1,576.39 million (from US$1,401.50 million). Exports to the USA grew 2.15% to US$1,947.37 million (from US$1,906.39 million), while exports to the UK were broadly steady, up 0.74% to US$679.66 million (from US$674.70 million). Other markets increased 4.80% to US$815.78 million (from US$778.43 million).
Taken together, the USA and EU accounted for about 71% of December exports, and they also delivered the largest share of the month’s year-on-year increase.
Commenting on the performance, the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) said:
“Closing the year above US$5.0 billion reflects the industry’s consistency across core markets, with the EU delivering the strongest momentum over the year. The December uplift in the UK and continued growth in the USA and EU are encouraging. At the same time, the dip in ‘other’ markets in December is a reminder that diversifying demand and strengthening non-traditional markets must remain a priority.”
“These numbers also set the agenda for the months ahead. To sustain growth, the industry will stay focused on improving competitiveness, protecting delivery reliability, and expanding buyer confidence through consistent quality and responsible production. Strengthening access in new and emerging markets will be a key part of that effort.”
