Open Road Supply Co. Magnetic Rack Offers Van Conversion Owners Drill-Free Surfboard Storage Solution

"Van conversions represent significant investments for owners, and many are reluctant to drill permanent holes for accessories. Our magnetic rack gives them a completely reversible mounting option that is just as secure as traditional systems but can be removed whenever needed without leaving a trace."Van conversion owners who surf can now avoid drilling holes in their vehicles thanks to a new magnetic surfboard rack from Open Road Supply Co. The removable mounting system uses industrial magnets to hold up to 100 pounds of boards while keeping them elevated and sand-free at beach camping locations, preserving both vehicle integrity and board condition.

The van conversion market has experienced substantial growth as more individuals embrace mobile living and adventure travel. Sprinter vans, Ford Transits, and Ram Promasters have become popular platforms for custom conversions that can cost anywhere from moderate investments to six-figure builds. Owners of these converted vehicles understandably hesitate to drill holes for accessory mounting, as such modifications are permanent, could affect structural integrity, may void warranties, and complicate future resale.

This hesitation has left many surf-focused van owners without good options for board storage while camping at coastal destinations. The new magnetic rack from Open Road Supply Co. changes this dynamic by offering a mounting solution that is completely reversible. The rack attaches using rubber-coated industrial-strength magnets that grip steel vehicle bodies firmly enough to support up to 100 pounds of equipment. When owners want to remove the rack, a single-hand pull releases the magnetic connection, leaving the vehicle surface unmarked and unchanged.

The practical benefits during beach camping are substantial. Surfboards and paddle boards remain elevated off the sand, preventing the grit accumulation that occurs when boards sit on the ground. This keeps boards cleaner and protects them from accidental damage caused by foot traffic or shifting camping equipment. The exterior mounting also preserves interior space and cleanliness, avoiding the sand, salt water, and wax residue that inevitably accompanies boards brought inside living quarters.

The rubber coating on the magnets serves important protective and functional purposes. It prevents scratching or marring of vehicle paint during attachment, removal, and transport. The coating also enhances grip and provides weather resistance against the salt air, moisture, and sun exposure common in coastal environments. The magnets maintain their holding power through various weather conditions while the coating ensures long-term durability.

Open Road Supply Co., operating under Twill Product Design Company LLC, approaches the van life and surf markets with a dual strategy. The company develops its own innovative products like the magnetic rack while simultaneously operating a curated marketplace featuring complementary brands. This marketplace includes partnerships with respected names such as Sandy Vans, AVC Rig, Almond Surfboards, and Jackery, creating a comprehensive shopping destination for van conversion owners and outdoor enthusiasts.

The marketplace model addresses a common frustration among consumers outfitting van conversions or upgrading camping setups. Rather than visiting numerous individual brand websites, comparing products in isolation, and managing multiple orders, customers can browse a curated selection of compatible products from trusted brands in one location. The ability to shop side by side makes it easier to coordinate purchases and ensure components work well together.

Open Road Supply Co. enhances this convenience with exclusive deals offering discounts up to 40 percent off, making premium products more accessible. These savings allow van owners to upgrade multiple aspects of their setup simultaneously, whether adding solar power solutions from Jackery, interior accessories from Sandy Vans and AVC Rig, or quality surfboards from Almond Surfboards alongside the magnetic rack.

The magnetic surfboard rack is currently available for pre-order through the company website. Early adopters have responded enthusiastically, recognizing the product addresses genuine needs within the van life and surf communities. The combination of security, convenience, vehicle preservation, and board protection resonates strongly with the target audience.

As van conversions continue gaining popularity and more people seek to blend adventure sports with mobile living, products that facilitate these lifestyles without requiring permanent modifications or complicated installations will remain in high demand. Open Road Supply Co. has positioned itself to serve this growing market segment with thoughtful product design and strategic brand partnerships.

