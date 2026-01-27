403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French PM to Use Constitutional Maneuver to Push Through 2026 Budget
(MENAFN) France’s Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is reportedly preparing to use a constitutional procedure to push through the 2026 state budget, a broadcaster reported on Monday.
After months of extensive debate in the National Assembly, Lecornu has reportedly decided to invoke Article 49.3 of the French Constitution to ensure the full adoption of the budget. Sources indicate that the prime minister carefully weighed the advantages and potential political risks up until the final decision.
If implemented, Article 49.3 could first be applied to the revenue section of the draft budget as early as Tuesday, and then again days later on the spending section, before the text proceeds to the Senate and returns to the assembly for a final application of the measure. The provision allows the prime minister to bypass a parliamentary vote on the budget, provided the government survives any motions of no-confidence. Should Lecornu fail to withstand a no-confidence vote, the budget would be rejected and the government could collapse.
Assuming he navigates the no-confidence motions successfully throughout the process, the final adoption of the 2026 budget could be expected around mid-February. Lecornu had previously committed not to use Article 49.3, giving lawmakers an unusual level of freedom to amend the bill. However, that approach also risked a legislative deadlock, highlighting the political pressures facing the government as it seeks to implement key economic policies for the coming year.
After months of extensive debate in the National Assembly, Lecornu has reportedly decided to invoke Article 49.3 of the French Constitution to ensure the full adoption of the budget. Sources indicate that the prime minister carefully weighed the advantages and potential political risks up until the final decision.
If implemented, Article 49.3 could first be applied to the revenue section of the draft budget as early as Tuesday, and then again days later on the spending section, before the text proceeds to the Senate and returns to the assembly for a final application of the measure. The provision allows the prime minister to bypass a parliamentary vote on the budget, provided the government survives any motions of no-confidence. Should Lecornu fail to withstand a no-confidence vote, the budget would be rejected and the government could collapse.
Assuming he navigates the no-confidence motions successfully throughout the process, the final adoption of the 2026 budget could be expected around mid-February. Lecornu had previously committed not to use Article 49.3, giving lawmakers an unusual level of freedom to amend the bill. However, that approach also risked a legislative deadlock, highlighting the political pressures facing the government as it seeks to implement key economic policies for the coming year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment