Samla International Race 2026 Concludes Successfully

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has successfully concluded the Samla International Race 2026, held on January 24, marking a significant milestone as the event welcomed 50 international athletes travelling to Qatar to compete alongside Qatar- based residents representing a wide range of nationalities

Athletes competed across six consecutive stages, including a 3-kilometre open-water swim, a 21-kilometre run, a 22-kilometre mountain biking segment, a 4-kilometre kayaking stage, a second 22-kilometre cycling leg, and a final 28-kilometre run to the finish line.

The race attracted 336 participants representing 50 nationalities, with Qatari nationals accounting for 42.14% of total participation, underscoring strong local engagement.

In the men's category, Bradly Weiss secured first place, followed by Henri Schoeman and Milan Brons. In the women's category, Rachel Klamer claimed victory, with Jessica Learmonth and Maria Nogueira completing the podium.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the race, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar Ahmed Al Binali said:“Through supporting endurance events of this caliber, Visit Qatar is strengthening the country's international sporting calendar while showcasing Qatar's varied natural terrain as a stage for world-class competition.”

CEO of Qatar Challenge Racing Club (Samla) Azzam Al-Mannai said:“The successful delivery of Samla International 2026 marks an important step in the evolution of the Samla Race. What began as one of the most challenging endurance events in Qatar has now opened its doors to the world, welcoming elite male and female athletes from across the globe.”