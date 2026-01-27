403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany’s Merz Says U.S. Violence Surge "Worrying"
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed alarm over escalating violence in America during a Monday press briefing, condemning fatal encounters between federal officers and civilians in Minnesota.
Addressing reporters in Hamburg, northern Germany, Merz responded to questions about two deadly shootings involving U.S. citizens during federal enforcement actions.
"I assume that the American authorities will now thoroughly investigate whether it was necessary to shoot in these cases and whether there really was a threat to the officers involved," Merz said.
The German leader characterized the violence unfolding across the Atlantic as deeply troubling, describing the "level of violence" in the United States as "worrying."
His criticism follows a pair of fatal incidents this month in Minneapolis, Minnesota's most populous city. Federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti on Saturday morning. The death mirrors an earlier tragedy on Jan. 7, when a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good.
Both cases have intensified scrutiny of federal law enforcement tactics and raised questions about the use of lethal force during domestic operations.
Addressing reporters in Hamburg, northern Germany, Merz responded to questions about two deadly shootings involving U.S. citizens during federal enforcement actions.
"I assume that the American authorities will now thoroughly investigate whether it was necessary to shoot in these cases and whether there really was a threat to the officers involved," Merz said.
The German leader characterized the violence unfolding across the Atlantic as deeply troubling, describing the "level of violence" in the United States as "worrying."
His criticism follows a pair of fatal incidents this month in Minneapolis, Minnesota's most populous city. Federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti on Saturday morning. The death mirrors an earlier tragedy on Jan. 7, when a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good.
Both cases have intensified scrutiny of federal law enforcement tactics and raised questions about the use of lethal force during domestic operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment