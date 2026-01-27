MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodríguez delivers a sharp warning to Washington, declaring she has had“enough” of U.S. orders just weeks after being backed by the White House following the capture of former leader Nicolás Maduro. Speaking to oil workers in Anzoátegui state, Rodríguez insists that Venezuela's political future must be decided at home, not dictated by foreign powers. Her comments come as the United States continues to apply pressure on Caracas, issuing demands that include cutting ties with China, Iran, Russia, and Cuba, and partnering exclusively with U.S. companies on oil production.

Rodríguez, a former Maduro ally, is now walking a delicate political tightrope-balancing Washington's expectations while trying to hold together a deeply divided country. At the heart of the standoff lies Venezuela's vast oil and gas wealth. With the world's largest reserves of extra-heavy crude, Caracas has become central to U.S. energy interests even as questions over sovereignty, sanctions, and political legitimacy remain unresolved.

The above YouTube shows Delcy Rodriguez in defiance, which could be an act organized through Washington. It is suggested that Delcey and her brother Jorge provided insider information to the US for the capture of Nicolás Maduro Moros.