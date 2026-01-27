'Enough From Washington!': Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Defies Trump On Oil Control -
Rodríguez, a former Maduro ally, is now walking a delicate political tightrope-balancing Washington's expectations while trying to hold together a deeply divided country. At the heart of the standoff lies Venezuela's vast oil and gas wealth. With the world's largest reserves of extra-heavy crude, Caracas has become central to U.S. energy interests even as questions over sovereignty, sanctions, and political legitimacy remain unresolved.
The above YouTube shows Delcy Rodriguez in defiance, which could be an act organized through Washington. It is suggested that Delcey and her brother Jorge provided insider information to the US for the capture of Nicolás Maduro Moros.
