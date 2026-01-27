Exposing The Neglect Of Pandeportes: A Wall From The Chepo Baseball Stadium Collapses

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) It is a true national disgrace that the so-called José de la Luz Thompson stadium, in Chepo, venue for games of the National Youth Baseball Championship, has long been in a state of neglect that borders on dangerous. The clearest example of the deterioration occurred this weekend, when part of the center field wall collapsed, highlighting the deplorable state of this sports facility. The incident occurred during the youth tournament. Fortunately, it did not happen during a match and no injuries were reported, but the risk was evident.

The most surprising thing is that the offices of the Pandeportes Regional Agency operate within the stadium itself, which makes it even more incomprehensible that a structure used by young athletes and administrative staff remains without proper maintenance. The drama experienced by the players of the Panama East team is heartbreaking, as they are forced to train and compete in a facility that is falling to pieces. Time has passed, the promises have remained unfulfilled, and the José de la Luz Thompson stadium continues to deteriorate, while youth sports pay the price of official neglect.