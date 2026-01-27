Exposing The Neglect Of Pandeportes: A Wall From The Chepo Baseball Stadium Collapses -
The most surprising thing is that the offices of the Pandeportes Regional Agency operate within the stadium itself, which makes it even more incomprehensible that a structure used by young athletes and administrative staff remains without proper maintenance. The drama experienced by the players of the Panama East team is heartbreaking, as they are forced to train and compete in a facility that is falling to pieces. Time has passed, the promises have remained unfulfilled, and the José de la Luz Thompson stadium continues to deteriorate, while youth sports pay the price of official neglect.
