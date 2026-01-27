Deputy Commissioner Allegedly Falsified Odebrecht Reports Under Porcell's Orders: Martinelli Reveals Scheme

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Former President Ricardo Martinelli warned this week that he will take legal action against a deputy commissioner of the National Police, who, in addition to allegedly falsifying official reports within the investigations related to the Odebrecht case, allegedly mistreated those, involved. According to the former president, the deputy commissioner, who was a captain at the time, was following instructions from former Attorney General Kenia Porcell pictured below. The former president even compared the official to Ilse Koch,“the butcher of Buchenwald,” and openly questioned her professional suitability, despite her promotion to the rank of sub-commissioner within the National Police of Panama.

“The butcher of Buchenwald was used by the Attorney General's Office to fabricate bogus reports and accuse torture, violate the rights, prosecute and imprison hundreds of Panamanians,” he stated. Martinelli said that the official, without having knowledge in accounting, signed reports that were used to accuse and convict people linked to the Odebrecht case. In fact, a certification bearing the signature of the head of the Department of Registration of Certified Public Accountants indicates that no documented evidence of her suitability to practice the profession of certified public accountant was found.

The former president also believes it is unacceptable for the deputy commissioner to receive a special pension, not to mention the tremendous damage it does to the institution's reputation. Given this scenario, Martinelli believes she should be removed from office and investigated for the alleged crime of usurpation and impersonation of qualifications.