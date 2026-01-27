Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jeff Bezos' Yacht Named 'Koru' Is In Colón Panama -

2026-01-27 12:21:07
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Koru yacht, owned by American businessman Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is currently in Panama, anchored in the Colón 2000 cruise port, where it will remain until February 5 for repair and maintenance work. The vessel is considered one of the most luxurious super-yachts in the world.

Valued at around $500 million, it measures 127 meters in length and is notable for its propulsion system using kinetic energy generated by sails -a commitment to more efficient and sustainable technologies in high-end sailing.

The Koru accommodates 18 guests and a crew of approximately 40, offering amenities befitting a luxury floating residence. Its name comes from a Māori cultural symbol representing new beginnings, growth, and renewal.

Jeff Bezos, one of the world's most influential men and founder of Amazon, the company that transformed e-commerce globally, is also the founder of the aerospace company Blue Origin. His yacht has visited various international ports, generating considerable buzz due to its design, size, and exclusivity.

The presence of the Koru in the Colón cruise port reinforces Panama's position as a strategic point for international navigation and as a service center for high-profile vessels transiting the region.

