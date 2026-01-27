Panama Is Ready For Queen Hispanoamericana 2026

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama will be represented by 26-year-old Anayansi De Gracia at the Reino Hispanoamericano 2026, an international pageant to be held in Bolivia from February 4 to 22, 2026, after being officially appointed as Reina Hispanoamericana Panamá by the National Beauty Queen Organization, the entity responsible for the franchise in the country.

Anayansi De Gracia is an electromechanical engineer. She combines her academic background with leadership and social commitment, qualities that position her as an ambassador for Panamanian women on the international stage. Her profile reflects the modern vision of beauty pageants, where preparation and human values ​​are fundamental pillars.

Ismael Moscoso, organizer of the pageant in Panama, highlighted the importance of having candidates who reflect not only beauty, but also professional ability, discipline and a vocation for service, key elements in the international projection of the country. 2026 marks the second consecutive year that the National Beauty Queen Organization has held the Reina Hispanoamericana Panamá franchise, consolidating a new phase of institutional strengthening and international projection.

In previous years, this franchise was managed by another organization. Anayansi De Gracia's participation reaffirms Panama's commitment to comprehensive representation, where academic preparation, leadership, and values ​​come together to project the identity and talent of Hispanic American women. Panama is preparing to accompany its representative on this important international stage, confident that his performance will uphold the country's name at the Hispanic American Kingdom 2026.