A Novel Dropped Calls By Robert Mcguiness Sounds An Urgent Alarm For A Complacent World

Author Robert McGuiness delivers a striking and thought-provoking work of fiction with his novel Dropped Calls -a book that reads like a ringing phone you cannot ignore. Blending philosophical reflection with modern political, environmental, and spiritual concerns, Dropped Calls challenges readers to consider what happens when essential freedoms-and even the basic elements of life-are quietly placed at risk.

Set in a world that feels uncomfortably familiar, Dropped Calls asks urgent questions: What if water, food, and even the air we breathe became threatened? What if democracy itself eroded not through force, but through collective complacency? Drawing on the timeless warning that“eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” McGuiness crafts a narrative that echoes both historical truths and present-day anxieties.

Though fictional, the story resonates deeply with reality. Readers are invited to imagine the unfolding events happening to their loved ones, in their own communities, and on their watch. The novel unfolds through interconnected reflections and stories that gradually escalate-from introspective, philosophical explorations to sweeping global consequences-encouraging readers to become active participants in seeking solutions rather than passive observers.

Early readers describe Dropped Calls as“dark, apocalyptic, and deeply thoughtful,” praising its unique ideas, philosophical depth, and ability to provoke meaningful reflection. Others note its layered structure, calling it a book that rewards repeated readings, revealing new insights each time. It's described as mesmerizing, engaging, and a valid warning to humanity, the novel has been likened to a film one would revisit again and again to fully grasp its message.

Robert McGuiness was born in Bay Shore, New York, and has lived in Northern California since the mid-1970s. A former off-grid“Back to the Lander,” he draws inspiration from a life closely connected to nature. McGuiness is currently involved in an oak restoration project and is affiliated with the Josephine Porter Institute for Applied Biodynamics and the North American Lily Society. When not writing, he studies, listens to music, and continues exploring the intersection of humanity, ecology, and consciousness.