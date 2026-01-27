A Promise, A Presidency, And A Test Of Leadership:“Read My Lips: No New Taxes” Unpacks One Of America's Defining Political Moments

Few moments in American political history have echoed as powerfully as George H.W. Bush's pledge:“Read my lips: no new taxes.” In his insightful new book, Read My Lips: No New Taxes, distinguished historian Daniel Ostrander takes readers behind the scenes of one of the most consequential episodes of U.S. leadership-the 1990 Budget Deal. This meticulously researched work examines how principle, politics, and pragmatism collided to shape the legacy of a president and the nation's fiscal future.

Through sharp analysis and historical depth, Ostrander explores how President George H.W. Bush faced one of the toughest tests of integrity in modern political history. Despite his campaign promise, Bush confronted the nation's growing deficit with courage and foresight-choosing what was right for the country over what was politically safe.

The book reveals how this decision led to groundbreaking budget reforms, including the introduction of the“pay-as-you-go” system and enforceable spending caps that shaped U.S. fiscal policy for years. Drawing from historical precedents and leadership lessons from past presidents like Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, Ostrander frames Bush's decision as a true profile in courage-a moment when statesmanship triumphed over partisanship.

What sets Read My Lips: No New Taxes apart from other books on presidential leadership is Ostrander's rare blend of academic expertise and firsthand experience. As a retired Professor of History at Butte College, Ostrander taught for 38 years, focusing on American government, crisis management, and presidential decision-making. His personal encounters with nine U.S. Presidents lend a unique authenticity to his writing-offering readers a rare window into how leaders think, act, and sacrifice in the face of national crisis. His account of George H.W. Bush's presidency is not just a history lesson-it's a guide for modern leaders navigating today's political and economic storms.

Ostrander's work transcends political commentary-it's a deep reflection on the nature of leadership itself. Through interviews, historical documents, and critical analyses, he captures the tension between conviction and compromise that defines effective governance. Over his decades-long career, he has collaborated with major political figures, including Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter and others. His commitment to understanding leadership through both scholarship and lived experience makes him one of the most respected voices in American historical analysis today.

