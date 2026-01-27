New Book Examines How Presidential Leadership Helped The U.S. Avert A Second Great Depression

Dan Ostrander's George W. Bush and the 2007–08 Financial Crisis and A Brief History of America's Economic Development offers a rare bipartisan perspective on one of America's most critical economic moments.

Historian Dan Ostrander revisits the global financial meltdown of 2007–08 to explore a compelling question: What if presidential leadership truly saved the United States from a second Great Depression?

Drawing on sharp historical analysis and decades of firsthand experience, Ostrander examines how Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama crossed party lines during a time of national peril to stabilize the American economy. The book highlights the often-overlooked bipartisan decisions that helped restore confidence in financial institutions and prevent systemic collapse.

Ostrander places the crisis within a broader historical framework, tracing America's economic development from Alexander Hamilton's foundational financial vision to the policies shaping the modern global economy. By connecting early economic principles to contemporary crisis management, the book reveals how history informed leadership decisions at a moment when the nation stood on the brink.

With 38 years of teaching U.S. history and personal interaction with nine U.S. Presidents, Ostrander offers an insider's perspective on presidential leadership, policy formation, and decision-making under pressure. His analysis goes beyond partisan narratives, focusing instead on governance, responsibility, and the human dimension of leadership in times of uncertainty.

Accessible yet deeply informative, this book is ideal for students of American history, economics, political science, and readers seeking a clearer understanding of how effective leadership and sound policy can overcome fear, division, and financial instability.

Daniel Ostrander is a retired professor of history with 38 years of teaching experience at Butte College. He has co-authored works with President Gerald Ford and President George H.W. Bush, advised on political strategy and U.S.–China relations, and monitored international elections alongside President Jimmy Carter. Renowned for his commitment to historical accuracy and context, Ostrander continues to educate and inform readers through insightful historical scholarship.

Now available in in Amazon and Barnes&Noble.