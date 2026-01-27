Former Car, Lingering Cost? Reclaim247 Helps Drivers Revisit Old Car Finance Agreements

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Driver reviewing an old car finance deal to check for mis-sold car finance, including possible hidden commission, using a free eligibility check with no upfront cost and no paperwork."Many UK drivers don't realise they can still make a car finance claim on vehicles they no longer own. Reclaim247 is helping people take a second look at past agreements, offering a fast and supportive way to check for mis-sold car finance. The process is clear, free to start and requires no documents.

Manchester, UK - 26 January, 2026 - Selling a car or handing it back at the end of a finance agreement felt like closing a chapter for many drivers. The paperwork was done, the keys were returned and the deal was forgotten. Now more people across the UK are pondering whether those past agreements were as clear and fair as they believed at the time.

Reclaim247 is supporting this shift by helping people check for signs of mis-sold car finance. The service offers a simple, no-pressure way to revisit old agreements, even on vehicles that are long gone. Many of these checks relate to PCP claims and hire purchase agreements where key details may not have been properly explained.

“It's common for drivers to think nothing can be done once the car is sold,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247.“But the finance agreement still matters. If it wasn't clear or fair at the time, a car finance claim could still be possible.”

Why Old Car Finance Agreements Still Matter

Drivers are discovering that even if they no longer have the vehicle, the terms of the original finance agreement may still be reviewed. Some of the most common concerns include:



Balloon payments that felt too high

Interest rates that didn't match what was advertised

Unexpected fees near the end of the agreement No mention of broker commission

These issues are now prompting more people to check whether their past agreements were mis-sold.

FCA Findings on Mis-Sold Car Finance

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has raised concerns around how some car finance agreements were sold between April 2007 and November 2024. Three key issues include:

Discretionary Commission Arrangements

Where brokers increased the interest rate to raise their own commission, without the customer being told.

Unfairly High Commission

Where brokers earned far more than what was typical for the size of the loan.

Limited Options

Where customers were told they had a choice of lenders but were only offered one product.

If any of these applied, a PCP claim or broader car finance claim may be valid.

Why PCP Claims Are Still Being Missed

PCP agreements were often marketed as a flexible way to drive a new car, but many included costs and terms that weren't fully explained. Drivers were drawn in by affordable monthly payments, but balloon payments and vague end-of-term conditions were sometimes left out of the conversation.

“We speak to drivers who thought their deal made sense at the time,” added Franks.“It's only when they review the numbers years later that they realise something doesn't add up. That's where a PCP claim may apply.”

A Simple Check Without the Paperwork

Reclaim247's eligibility checker is designed to keep things simple. Drivers don't need to find old contracts or know the name of the lender. They just enter their name, address and date of birth. The platform then searches for any past agreements and checks for signs of mis-selling.

If eligible, the driver is connected with a regulated legal firm who manages the claim. There's no obligation to continue, and no fee unless compensation is successfully recovered.

Think the Car Is Gone for Good? The Claim Might Not Be

If you financed a vehicle between April 2007 and November 2024, Reclaim247 can help you check whether your agreement was fair. Whether it was a PCP or standard hire purchase deal, and whether you still have the car or not, a quick review could reveal a valid PCP claim or car finance claim.

Start your free check today at Reclaim247.

No documents required. No upfront cost. No pressure.

About Reclaim247

Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK-based claims management service that helps drivers understand if they were affected by mis-sold car finance. With over 500,000 claims submitted, the company offers a transparent, no win no fee process built around clarity and trust. The service is designed to be accessible to anyone, whether or not they still have their vehicle or paperwork.