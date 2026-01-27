AAOA Launches First Webinar To Tackle Aviation Collaboration Through Real-World Discussion

MENAFN - GetNews) The Aviation Acquisition & Operations Alliance (AAOA) will host its first official webinar, Aviation Collaboration Takes Off with AAOA, on February 3, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, introducing a candid, discussion-driven conversation on collaboration across the aviation industry.

Unlike traditional webinars built around slide presentations, this session will feature a live interview format, followed by open audience Q&A, focusing on real-world outcomes rather than theory. The goal is to examine where collaboration delivers measurable value-and where it fails.

Planned discussion topics include:



Real examples of collaboration that produced tangible business results

Partnerships and organizations that most effectively expand reach and influence

How collaboration can grow market presence without proportional cost increases

What distinguishes successful collaborations from symbolic ones Why collaborative marketing can be significantly more cost-effective for small-to-medium aviation companies

Attendees are encouraged to participate actively, with dedicated time reserved for audience questions and discussion.

“The most effective partnerships I've been part of weren't about visibility or good intentions-they solved real problems and created value none of us could have achieved independently,” said Tim Bonnell, Aeris Insurance Solutions.“That's the conversation AAOA is trying to have, and it's one worth having openly.”

Paula Williams of Aviation Marketing by ABCI added,“AAOA is necessary because the aviation industry keeps trying to solve shared problems in isolation. Collaboration isn't a feel-good concept-it's a structural necessity. This webinar examines where collaboration actually works, where it breaks down, and what needs to change for it to be worth the investment.”

The webinar is intended for aviation association leaders, operators, service providers, technology companies, and industry stakeholders who recognize that challenges such as advocacy, education, workforce development, and visibility cannot be solved independently.

Webinar Details

Title: Aviation Collaboration Takes Off with AAOA

Date: February 3, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. Central Time (US & Canada)

Format: Live interview + audience Q&A (Zoom)

To request an invitation, contact Angel Duliguez at ABCI:

Email:...

About AAOA

The Aviation Acquisition & Operations Alliance (AAOA) is a collaborative initiative focused on improving coordination, communication, and collective action across the aviation industry. AAOA exists to reduce duplication of effort and help organizations achieve more together than they can independently.