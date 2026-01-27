KROOZ Redefines The Global Rideshare Industry With A Driver-Owned Model Across 118 Countries
KROOZ® () is a global rideshare, technology, and transportation network company (TNC) built to transform how mobility and delivery services operate worldwide. KROOZ® provides rideshare transportation, cuisine and food delivery, and hot-shot package delivery services across 118 countries. View supported countries:
What Makes KROOZ® Different From Other TNCs?
Unlike traditional transportation network companies such as Uber, Lyft, Ola, and Bolt, KROOZ® is 100% driver-owned - with no outside investors involved. The company was founded on a single principle: drivers deserve ownership, fairness, and long-term financial participation in the platform they power.
A First-of-Its-Kind Driver Profit-Sharing Model
KROOZ® is the first Transportation Network Company in the world to share profits directly with its drivers.
20% Annual Net Profit Share KROOZ® allocates 20% of its annual net profit in each operating country to be distributed to all active drivers within that market.
Annual Distribution Profit-share payouts will be distributed every December. The first driver profit-share payout is scheduled for December 2026, and annually thereafter.
Industry-Leading Driver Earnings
KROOZ® sets a new standard for driver compensation:
Drivers earn 75% of every rideshare or delivery fare charged to customers, based on vehicle or motorcycle type.
No bank processing fees are deducted from the driver's 75% earnings.
100% of customer tips go directly to drivers - drivers keep every dollar they earn for great service.
Driver earnings are automatically paid directly to their bank accounts.
Fair Pricing for Customers
KROOZ® does not implement surge pricing. The company believes price surging is an unfair practice that exploits customers during peak demand. KROOZ® is committed to transparent, consistent, and fair pricing.
KROOZ® Is Now Onboarding Independent Drivers Worldwide
KROOZ® is actively signing up new independent drivers for part-time or full-time earning opportunities across its global markets.
Driver Requirements and Onboarding Process
To become a KROOZ® driver, applicants must complete the following steps:
1. Email Verification
New drivers must verify their email address to gain access to the KROOZ® Driver App.
2. KYC / ID Verification
Once logged into the app, drivers must complete KYC and identity verification.
Paid KYC/ID Verification: Instant approval
Free KYC/ID Verification: Processing time of 2–3 weeks
KROOZ® utilizes both manual and instant verification systems for drivers and customers to ensure platform safety, compliance, and security. All account holders are required to complete verification during account creation.
3. Bank Account Linking
Drivers must link a bank account during setup. Daily earnings are paid via ACH or automatic bank deposit. Bank details can be updated at any time through the KROOZ® Driver App.
4. Bank Card Registration
Drivers must add a bank card to facilitate platform fee deductions for any cash payments collected from customers during rides or deliveries.
Join the Driver-Owned Mobility Movement
Drivers can experience the benefits of KROOZ® by downloading the KROOZ® Driver App from:
Google Play Store
Apple App Store
For more information and driver registration, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
