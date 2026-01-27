Loftus Law's Leslie Loftus Named To The 2026 Super Lawyers© List And Featured In Tampa Bay Magazine

MENAFN - GetNews)



Eighth consecutive year of recognition by Super Lawyers© highlights Loftus's skill in the practice of divorce law

Loftus Law announced today that Leslie Loftus, founder and lead attorney of the firm has been named to the 2026 Florida Super Lawyers© list and is also featured in Tampa Bay Magazine in its annual Super Lawyers© special section. The 2026 honor marks more than eight consecutive years of recognition for Loftus, reflecting a sustained record of peer-reviewed excellence and professional achievement in the practice of Florida family law – an honor money cannot buy.

Loftus is widely known for her work as a Sarasota divorce attorney specializing in high net worth divorce cases, representing individuals and families navigating complex matters involving substantial assets, business interests, real estate portfolios and investments. Her continued designation in Super Lawyers© as determined by the stringent peer review process underscores a reputation built on strategic advocacy, discretion, and a commitment to helping clients protect their futures during life's most difficult transitions.

“Being selected to Florida Super Lawyers© again is an honor I don't take lightly,” said Leslie Loftus.“In divorce and family law, clients are facing stressful, high-stakes decisions that impact their children, finances, and futures. I'm grateful for the trust clients place in me and for the colleagues who recognize the standard of work we aim to deliver every day.”

Inclusion in Florida Super Lawyers© is a notable distinction, and earning that recognition year after year is even more meaningful. Loftus's 2026 selection extends a streak of honors spanning over eight consecutive years, reinforcing her standing among Florida's top attorneys and highlighting the consistency of her results and professionalism.

In addition to the statewide recognition, Loftus is featured in Tampa Bay Magazine's Super Lawyers© special section, which spotlights attorneys selected as Super Lawyers© across the region. The feature provides readers an annual look at local lawyers who have earned significant peer recognition and professional respect-bringing additional visibility to Loftus's work in the vicinity.

“Leslie is known for excellence, but what truly sets her apart is how she combines strategy with empathy,” said a spokesperson for Loftus Law.“She understands that high net worth divorce isn't just about numbers-it's about protecting families, preserving dignity, and creating a plan that allows clients to move forward. This recognition reflects the quality and care she brings to every case.”

Asset protection divorces involve layers of complexity that can be absent from many standard divorce matters. These cases can include valuation of privately held businesses, executive compensation structures, professional practices, multiple properties, trusts, complex investments, and questions regarding confidentiality, lifestyle considerations, and long-term financial planning. For many clients, the process requires not only litigation skill, but also the ability to coordinate effectively with financial professionals, valuation experts, and tax advisors.

At Loftus Law, Loftus approaches each case with a focus on clarity and preparation. She develops a strategy early, identifies key financial questions quickly, and works to ensure that her clients understand not only what is happening each step of the way but also what it means for their long-term outcomes. Her practice emphasizes careful documentation, strong negotiation, and courtroom readiness-so clients are supported whether a matter resolves amicably or proceeds to litigation.

“Clients in high net worth cases often feel like they're carrying a thousand worries at once,” Loftus said.“My role is to bring structure to the chaos-protect my client's interests, make sure the financial picture is fully understood, and pursue a resolution that is fair, enforceable, and aligned with the next chapter of their life.”

What the Super Lawyers© Recognition Represents

Super Lawyers© is widely-recognized as a legal industry rating service that highlights attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only the top 5% of lawyers in a given field are selected. The selection results from a rigorous process of research, nominations, and peer reviews. A lawyer may not nominate him or herself or pay for the honor. The outcome is a listing of professionals of a select few lawyers who are respected by colleagues and recognized for strong professional performance.

For clients seeking legal representation-particularly in areas as personal and consequential as divorce-honors like receiving the Super Lawyers© designation serves as a credible signal of an attorney's credibility and standing within the profession. Loftus's continued inclusion reflects years of dedicated practice and a commitment to high standards in family law advocacy.

While Loftus is recognized publicly through Super Lawyers© and Tampa Bay Magazine's feature, much of her work is defined by what happens behind the scenes: confidential client conversations, careful preparation, and the ability to handle sensitive matters with discretion. High net worth clients often require heightened privacy and thoughtful communication, especially when family dynamics and reputations are involved.

Loftus Law emphasizes a client-centered approach-helping individuals to be informed, supported and empowered while protecting what matters most. That includes working toward solutions that minimize unnecessary conflict while maintaining the ability to proceed aggressively when warranted.

“Divorce can be one of the most emotionally difficult events a person experiences,” Loftus added.“My commitment is to be a steady guide-someone who can manage the complexity, advocate effectively, and help clients regain a sense of control.”

About Leslie Loftus

Leslie Loftus is the founder and lead attorney of Loftus Law, a Florida divorce and family law firm serving clients in the Tampa Bay area and throughout the state, assisted by Paralegal Kimbra Lyle, who has achieved the highest level of proficiency and excellence over her 32-year career, the last 14 years of which she has worked with attorney Loftus. Loftus focuses her practice on high net worth divorce, representing clients in matters involving complex asset division, business and property interests, and sensitive financial considerations. She has been recognized among Florida's top attorneys for more than eight consecutive years, including being named to the 2026 Florida Super Lawyers© list and featured in Tampa Bay Magazine's Super Lawyers© special section.