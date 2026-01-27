Dr Camona Murray Inspires Confidence And Faith With New Coloring Book I AM Daily Affirmation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Empowering children through positive affirmations and vibrant illustrations

Dr. Camona Murray, an accomplished educator with over 26 years of experience, is excited to announce the release of her latest book, I AM Daily Affirmation – Coloring Book. This interactive and inspiring book aims to empower children (and adults) to speak bold, positive affirmations that foster self-worth and confidence, while nurturing a deeper connection to their faith.

I AM Daily Affirmation is designed as a daily journey, encouraging children to declare powerful "I AM" statements that highlight their identity and purpose. With each affirmation, young readers are invited to color in vivid illustrations of children, allowing them to not only engage creatively but also to internalize uplifting messages about who they are and who God created them to be. The relatable images of young men and women on each page help children see themselves reflected in the positive affirmations, reinforcing their connection to the empowering words.

“I wrote the book as a fun way to build confidence in students who lack confidence and who are struggling with self-worth,” Dr. Murray explained.“I AM statements are designed to help students build a positive self-image. When students speak positively, they will begin to think positively. This will change their life.”

Dr. Camona Murray, who holds an Ed.D in Educational Leadership, an M.Ed in Science, and a B.S. in Elementary Education, has dedicated her life to shaping the future of students and educators. Her extensive career includes roles as a classroom teacher, curriculum coach, and high school administrator. Throughout her work, she has positively impacted tens of thousands of students and mentored thousands of teachers.

In addition to her contributions as an educator, Dr. Murray is an accomplished author. She has written several books, including a new curriculum series designed to help educators, parents, and caregivers address the social and emotional challenges that teenagers face in middle and high school. Her books, including I AM Daily Affirmation, are available on Amazon.

About Dr. Camona Murray:

Dr. Camona Murray is an educator, author, and advocate for students' well-being. With over 26 years of experience, she has worked in various educational roles, from classroom teacher to high school administrator. She is passionate about helping others lead with empathy and purpose. Dr. Murray's books are available on Amazon, and she is dedicated to equipping educators and parents with the tools to support children's emotional and social development.





