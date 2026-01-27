Supporting A Young Musician, A Family Facing Cancer, And A Journey Of Hope

MENAFN - GetNews)At just 15 years old,has already accomplished what many musicians only dream of marching in the world-famous. Now, the talented teen from Rancho Cucamonga, who is on the autism spectrum, has been given another extraordinary opportunity: to travel to, performing alongside other high-achieving high school band students from across Southern California. His family is asking the community to help make that dream a reality.

Music has become George's voice, his confidence, and his sense of belonging. For the past two years, he has been a dedicated member of his school's marching band, committing countless hours to practice and performance. His selection to represent his school through Ambassadors of Music, a respected international program known for cultural exchange through music, is a testament to his hard work, discipline, and passion. However, the financial burden of international travel presents a significant challenge.

George's mother, Cherin Watanabe, has launched a fundraising campaign to help cover travel and tour expenses amid ongoing family hardships. Her husband is currently recovering from oral cancer, while her daughter, who also has autism and epilepsy, requires continued medical care. Combined with mounting medical bills and time taken off work to support her family, the added cost of the European tour has become overwhelming.

“George has overcome so much, and music has given him a place where he truly shines,” said Cherin Watanabe.“Watching him perform in the Rose Parade was one of the proudest moments of my life. Being selected to travel to Europe with Ambassadors of Music would be another life-changing experience, one that helps him grow, gain independence, and feel proud of everything he's accomplished.”

For George, the tour represents far more than travel. It is an opportunity to experience new cultures, connect with fellow student musicians, and continue building confidence through music, something especially meaningful for a young person with autism navigating the world.

“This opportunity is about inclusion, perseverance, and believing in what's possible,” Watanabe added.“Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us closer to giving George memories that will last a lifetime.”

All funds raised will go directly toward George's travel, accommodations, and tour-related expenses. Supporters can learn more and contribute through the official campaign page.

The campaign was created by Cherin Watanabe, a Rancho Cucamonga mother advocating for her son's continued growth through music and education.

The goal is to ensure that George Kai Watanabe can participate fully in the Ambassadors of Music European tour, an experience that represents cultural exchange, opportunity, and hope for young individuals with autism. Funds raised will be used exclusively for tour and travel expenses.