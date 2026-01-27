Baumgartner Law Firm Recognized With Multiple Industry Honors For Houston Personal Injury Representation

MENAFN - GetNews)Baumgartner Law Firm, a Houston personal injury law firm led by attorney Greg Baumgartner, has been recognized with multiple professional honors and ratings reflecting peer recognition and third-party review in personal injury and wrongful death representation.

Among the firm's recognitions are Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent / Preeminent Rated, a perfect 10.0 Avvo rating, Lead Counsel Rated, and recognition from The National Trial Lawyers Top 100.







“For more than 40 years, our mission has been to provide high-quality legal representation to people facing life-changing injuries and families coping with wrongful death,” said Greg Baumgartner, founder of Baumgartner Law Firm.“We're grateful for the professional recognition, and we remain focused on giving each serious case the attention it deserves.”

Baumgartner Law Firm focuses on serious accident matters, including catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. The firm notes that its attorneys have recovered millions of dollars for injured Texans over decades of practice and have earned recognition from respected legal organizations and rating services.

“These honors don't replace the hard work required in every case,” added Baumgartner.“Our team stays committed to careful case preparation, clear client communication, and principled advocacy.”

Baumgartner Law Firm is a Houston personal injury law firm that Houston families trust for serious accident cases. For over 40 years, the firm has represented injured Texans in complex injury and wrongful death matters. Attorney Greg Baumgartner is a peer-reviewed, preeminent-rated personal injury lawyer recognized for his work in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases.

