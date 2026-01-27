Gavin Hogarth Shares A Personal And Informative Perspective On Living With Epilepsy In Epilepsy What Is It

Liverpool, England - Author Gavin Hogarth offers a candid and educational look into life with epilepsy in his book, Epilepsy, What Is It? Drawing from his own lived experience, Hogarth shares how the condition has shaped, challenged, and changed his life, while providing practical insight for readers seeking to better understand epilepsy.

Written with honesty and purpose, Epilepsy, What Is It? aims to raise awareness and educate those who may be newly diagnosed, as well as their families, friends, and caregivers. Hogarth openly discusses what it was like to face epilepsy without knowing what to expect, and how learning, adaptation, and resilience became essential parts of his journey. Through this true life account, he hopes to help others feel informed, supported, and less alone.

The book emphasizes the importance of education and understanding when living with epilepsy. Hogarth believes that learning as much as possible about the condition is key to navigating its physical, emotional, and social impact. His message is grounded in strength, perseverance, and encouragement, reminding readers to keep moving forward even in the face of uncertainty.

Gavin Hogarth was born and raised in Liverpool, England, and proudly describes himself as a“born and bred Scouser.” Having lived with epilepsy for most of his life, he brings both insight and authenticity to his writing. Supported by his mother and close friends, Hogarth approaches life with a practical mindset and a simple philosophy: just get on with it. His writing reflects both resilience and gratitude for the people who have stood by him.

Epilepsy, What Is It? delivers advice, information, and real understanding for anyone looking to learn more about epilepsy through a personal and relatable lens.

About the Author

