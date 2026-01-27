Dr Ashley Quiroz Releases UNPARENTED A Powerful Memoir And Psychological Exploration Of Narcissistic And Borderline Family Systems

Dr. Ashley Quiroz, Psy.D., psychologist and author, announces the release of her new book, UNPARENTED: Healing from Narcissistic and Borderline Family System s, a deeply personal and clinically informed work that sheds light on the often-overlooked effects of emotional neglect, narcissistic parenting, and borderline family dynamics.

In UNPARENTED, Dr. Quiroz weaves together memoir, psychological research, and therapeutic insight to explore how growing up in emotionally unstable family systems shapes identity, relationships, and mental health well into adulthood. Through vivid storytelling and accessible explanations of complex psychological concepts, the book gives voice to experiences that are frequently minimized or misunderstood.

The book is divided into three parts. The first is an intimate memoir chronicling the author's childhood and family life, capturing the subtle yet profound wounds caused by emotional invalidation, manipulation, and silence. The second section provides a clear, research-based breakdown of narcissistic and borderline personality traits, toxic relationship cycles, gaslighting, trauma bonding, attachment styles, and the long-term neurological and emotional impact of chronic stress and neglect. The final section focuses on healing, offering readers insight into self-awareness, boundary-setting, nervous system regulation, and reclaiming one's voice.

“Trauma is not only what happened to us, but also what didn't,” Dr. Quiroz explains.“This book is for those who grew up unseen, unheard, or emotionally unsupported, and who were left questioning their own reality. Naming these experiences is the first step toward healing.”

Written for survivors of dysfunctional family systems, adult children of narcissistic or emotionally immature parents, and mental health professionals alike, UNPARENTED bridges the gap between clinical understanding and lived experience. The book emphasizes that healing is possible, even after a lifetime of invalidation, and that self-compassion and awareness can interrupt generational cycles of trauma.







About the Author

Dr. Ashley Quiroz, Psy.D., is a licensed psychologist whose work focuses on trauma, emotional neglect, and personality-disordered family systems. Drawing from both professional expertise and personal experience, she is dedicated to helping individuals understand the hidden dynamics that shape their emotional lives and guiding them toward healing, autonomy, and self-trust.

