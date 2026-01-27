Foundation Repair Leawood Pro Team Offers Proven Solutions To Protect Customers

MENAFN - GetNews)



For 20 years, JLB Foundation Repair has helped homeowners protect their homes with warrantied foundation repair and basement waterproofing solutions. From foundation repair to basement waterproofing, the firm provides permanent solutions to sinking foundations, structural movement, and cracked walls.

JLB Foundation Repair & Basement Waterproofing and Josh Bultmann are pleased to announce that they offer a range of guaranteed solutions for structural issues, including movement, cracked walls, and sinking foundations. The foundation repair Leawood firm is one of the few locally owned companies with a real stake in the local area. The professional team understands the ground conditions and what is required for foundations to survive here better than anyone else. The services include foundation crack repair, interior and exterior waterproofing, foundation waterproofing, sump pump installation and replacement, crawl space support and encapsulation, slab leveling, mudjacking, and polyjacking in Leawood.

JLB Basement Waterproofing & Foundation Repair is a locally owned and operated midsize company founded by Josh Bultmann and Aaron Ford. With locations in Des Moines, Iowa; Kearney, Missouri; and Leawood, Kansas, JLB is committed to providing expert foundation and waterproofing solutions tailored to the region's unique soil conditions. Unlike one-size-fits-all approaches, the company's solutions are designed to withstand the challenges posed by dense clay soils, ensuring long-lasting protection for customers' homes.

A spokesperson for the company explained,“Our family-owned, foundation crack repair business has earned an exceptional 4.9/5 customer rating by consistently delivering superior craftsmanship and unmatched customer service. The unique soil conditions and climate patterns in Leawood create specific challenges for home foundations and basements-from expansive clay soils that shift with moisture changes to freeze-thaw cycles that can compromise structural integrity. Our team has extensive experience addressing these regional challenges, utilizing specialized techniques developed specifically for Midwest homes. We serve the entire Leawood metropolitan area, including surrounding communities, and we're committed to preserving the structural health of your property while protecting your family from moisture-related issues like mold, mildew, and water damage.”







Early detection of foundation problems can save thousands of dollars in repair costs. Many homeowners ignore subtle warning signs until minor issues become major structural failures. The company is proud to serve Leawood, Overland Park, Kansas City, Shawnee, Liberty, Independence, Raytown, Grandview, and surrounding areas. JLB offers Foundation Anchoring Systems built to reinforce and protect foundation walls from expansive clay soils found in the Leawood region. The JLB anchor system is specifically designed to resist the expansive clay soils found throughout the area.

Solutions for dampness can include interior or exterior methods. Interior waterproofing manages water that has already entered or is attempting to enter through the foundation, using drainage systems installed along the inside perimeter of basement walls. Water is collected in a French drain system and directed to a sump pump for removal. This method is less expensive, less disruptive, and works well for most situations.

Exterior waterproofing prevents water from ever reaching the foundation wall by excavating around the home's perimeter and applying rubberized waterproofing membranes directly to the exterior foundation surface. This is the most effective long-term solution, but it is significantly more expensive and disruptive. The experts often recommend interior waterproofing as the first line of defense, moving to exterior methods only when interior systems prove insufficient or when foundation walls need repair anyway. In many cases, combining both approaches provides optimal protection.

In addition to basement waterproofing and foundation repair, the company provides anchoring bracing, sump pumps, push piers, drainage solutions, crawlspace encapsulation, and polyjacking/concrete leveling. JLB is trusted by hundreds of homeowners, providing proven, lasting repairs that protect clients' homes and restore their peace of mind.

About the Company:

JLB Foundation Repair & Basement Waterproofing was co-founded by Josh Bultmann and Aaron Ford. The firm's growth has expanded into a portfolio of services, including waterproofing, crack repair, leveling, and more. The trained and certified professionals apply their localized understanding of soil types and products to ensure reliable results.