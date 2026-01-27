Elevate Performance With Different Specifications Of FRP Blades

MENAFN - GetNews) As a leader in composite material components, Nanjing Spare is proud to launch a full range of FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) blade, featuring 11 distinct specifications to cater to diverse industrial needs. These blades integrate cutting-edge material technology and precision engineering, redefining performance standards while offering unparalleled customization capabilities.

Exceptional Mechanical Properties

The FRP blades of Nanjing Spare stand out for their exceptional mechanical properties, thanks to advanced pultrusion processes. Crafted from high-quality fiberglass and vinyl ester resin, they boast a tensile strength of up to 400+MPa and excellent fatigue resistance-withstanding 107 alternating loads with over 85% strength retention. Their lightweight design, with a density only a quarter of metal, reduces equipment load significantly, while enhancing aerodynamic efficiency and energy output by up to about 20% compared to traditional aluminum blades. Additionally, these blades exhibit superior weatherability and corrosion resistance, maintaining stable performance in extreme environments ranging from -40°C to 80°C and resisting salt fog, humidity, and chemical erosion.

Comprehensive Customization

Customization is at the core of Nanjing Spare's FRP blade solutions. Beyond the 11 standard specifications, we offer tailored designs based on clients' specific requirements. Our in-house engineering team optimizes fiber layering angles, resin types, and structural shapes-adjusting 0° and ±45° fiber ratios for targeted tensile and shear resistance, and integrating abrasion-resistant liners for slurry-handling scenarios. Whether for small-scale mixers or large wind turbines, we ensure each blade achieves optimal hydrodynamics and mechanical.

Versatile Industrial Applications

The versatility of Nanjing Spare's FRP blades makes them indispensable across multiple industries. In wind power, they are widely used in onshore and offshore turbines, supporting 2-20MW units with lengths up to 130 meters, and enabling longer service life of about 25 years. For industrial mixing, our corrosion-resistant agitator blades fit chemical and wastewater plants, available in radial, axial, and turbine designs to create desired flow patterns. They also serve as cooling tower fan blades in power plants and HVAC systems, reducing noise and vibration while withstanding chlorinated wet environments.

Nanjing Spare's FRP blades blend reliability, efficiency, and flexibility, making them the first choice for industries pursuing energy conservation and cost optimization. With our 11 standard specifications and bespoke solutions, we are committed to empowering global clients to achieve operational excellence. Contact us today to explore how our FRP blades can elevate your equipment performance.