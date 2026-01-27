Unattended Payment System Helps Clients' Business More Success

MENAFN - GetNews) Following the last issue, the 24-hour unattended carwash system has gained popularity due to its efficiency and ease of use, as well as its ability to save on labor costs and offer service around the clock. So, how does Risense make it easier for customers to wash their cars anytime, anywhere?

In this issue, we unveil our secret weapon - the unattended payment system.

As the name suggests, the unattended payment system is that there is no need for manual attendance in the payment process. Customers can choose the corresponding program in the operation interface, including but not limited to cards, coins, paper money and the scan code payment method, which is widely favored by Chinese customers. The system is fully functional, simple to operate, and can also customize payment methods and change the language according to customer needs, which is suitable for the consumption habits of each country in the world.

Next, let's briefly introduce the entire operation process of the unattended payment system.

In the first step, click on the start button, select the cleaning program you need, the type of vehicle, and then confirm the order.

Second, select the payment method and confirm your selection.

Third step is to complete the payment according to the selected payment method. When the interface shows that the payment is successful, the unattended payment system will transmit the start signal to the carwash system, and you can start your car wash journey.

In addition, our clients can also choose to use our Barrier Gate System*, combine with License Plate Recognition System*. After the payment is completed, the barrier gate will automatically rise, to ensure the safety of the car washing process, but also to a certain extent to provide protection for the customer's operation. Only after the money is received, the cleaning process can be started, so that the unattended is more at ease and safer.

Just 3 steps to start your journey of car washing with peace of mind!

Unattended payment system helps our clients to operate and develop, and escorts business safety.