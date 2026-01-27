Dr Neil Lavender Offers A Simple Faith Centered Solution To Strengthening Marriages In Tiny Keys Open Large Doors Unlocking The Joy In Your Marriage

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Neil Lavender, PhD, a veteran psychologist and internationally published author, introduces a refreshing and practical approach to improving marriages in his latest book, Tiny Keys Open Large Doors: Unlocking the Joy in Your Marriage. Drawing on more than four decades of clinical experience, research, and personal testimony, Dr. Lavender challenges the belief that ongoing marital conflict must lead to years of counseling, separation, or divorce.

In Tiny Keys Open Large Doors, Dr. Lavender presents five simple yet powerful principles, referred to as“Tiny Keys,” that can immediately shift the tone of a marriage. These counterintuitive yet practical actions help couples navigate common struggles such as intimacy, finances, communication breakdowns, and long-standing disagreements. Much like maintaining physical health through daily habits, Dr. Lavender emphasizes that consistent use of these keys can transform arguments into moments of closeness and understanding.

What sets this book apart is not only its clarity and accessibility, but also its deeply personal foundation. Dr. Lavender shares how applying these same Tiny Keys helped restore his own marriage leading to a renewed connection, commitment, and emotional intimacy. The book ultimately serves as a testament to the possibility of meaningful change, even when relationships feel strained or uncertain.

Dr. Lavender is a Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Ocean County College, where he taught for 45 years. He earned his PhD in Personality and Social Psychology from The New School for Social Research and has worked since 1975 helping individuals and couples overcome relational and personality challenges. In addition to his clinical practice, he has led workshops and seminars for international corporations, universities, and community organizations, and served as a court-appointed mental health expert in cases involving divorce, custody, parenting, and abuse.

He is also widely known for his bestselling work Toxic Coworkers, which reached number one on three Amazon lists and led to appearances on Fox 5 News, NPR, satellite radio, and more than 40 radio and television programs. His insights have been featured in major outlets including The Huffington Post, Fortune, and Cosmopolitan. His popular Psychology Today blog has helped thousands of readers gain clarity and confidence in their personal and professional relationships.

Described as a“lover of love and marriages,” Dr. Lavender has shared over 53 years of partnership with his wife and best friend, Maureen. Together, they enjoy a full family life surrounded by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Their personal journey, woven throughout the book, reinforces the message that lasting improvement in marriage is achievable with the right tools and mindset.

At its core, Tiny Keys Open Large Doors delivers a hopeful message: resolving common marital challenges does not have to be complicated. With simple, intentional actions, couples can unlock greater joy, connection, and fulfillment in their relationships.

Global Book Network - Neil J. Lavender, Ph.D, Author of Tiny Keys Open Large Doors












