Cold Conditions Hold Tuesday Ahead Of Sharper Cooldown

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Weather conditions are forecast to remain relatively cold across the Kingdom on Tuesday before a more pronounced shift on Wednesday brings a noticeable drop in temperatures, rainfall, and stronger winds to several regions.Conditions will stay relatively cold in most areas, with slightly warmer weather confined to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds are present, while southwesterly winds blow at moderate speeds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, the change on Wednesday is driven by a cold, moist air mass linked to the extension of a low-pressure system. Temperatures are expected to fall back toward seasonal levels as skies turn partly cloudy to cloudy. Rain showers are forecast to develop around midday in northern regions before spreading later to central and eastern areas.Rainfall may be briefly heavy in parts of northern and central regions and could be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. During the evening, rain is also expected in some southwestern areas, while precipitation weakens overnight. Westerly winds will strengthen and raise dust, particularly in desert regions, leading to reduced visibility.Cold and partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist on Thursday, with a remaining chance of light, scattered rain during the morning hours in northern and central regions. Winds will remain moderate southwesterly, becoming active at times in eastern areas.A slight recovery in temperatures is forecast for Friday. Despite the increase, conditions remain relatively cold in most regions, with milder weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba under medium- and high-level cloud cover.Temperatures on Tuesday range between 16 and 6 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman and between 14 and 4 degrees in western Amman. The northern highlands record 12 to 3 degrees, while the Sharah highlands range between 15 and 4 degrees.Desert regions see temperatures between 17 and 2 degrees, plains between 16 and 6 degrees, and the northern Jordan Valley between 22 and 7 degrees. In the south, the Jordan Valley records 21 to 12 degrees, while the Dead Sea and Aqaba range between 22 to 13 degrees and 25 to 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.