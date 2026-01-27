Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Leaves Three People Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged
“As of now, it is already known that three people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the city. Unfortunately, there has been significant destruction of civilian infrastructure,” the post says.
Several multi-apartment residential buildings and private homes were damaged. Large-scale fires erupted as a result of the strikes.
A church building in the city center and a kindergarten were also damaged.
Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued people from blocked premises, including a child. Many residents were evacuated, the post notes.
According to the Odesa Military Administration, the most difficult situation is at one location in the Khadzhibei district, where part of a residential building has been destroyed. Preliminary reports indicate that people may be trapped under the rubble. Search-and-rescue operations are continuing without interruption.
All emergency services and operational headquarters are working at the sites.Read also: Combined attack on Kharkiv: two injured, schools and energy infrastructure damaged
Earlier it was reported that one woman had been injured as a result of the drone attack on Odesa.
Photo: Serhii Lysak / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment