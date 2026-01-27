403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) --
1971 -- The Bank of Kuwait and the Middle East was established with a capital of KD some 70.4 million.
2004 -- Former member of Kuwait National Assembly, or parliament, Mubarak Al-Dabbous passed away at the age of 74. He was parliament member in the first legislative term in 1963, the second in 1967 and the fifth in 1981.
2012 -- State of Kuwait inked a deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to contribute USD 10 million to establish the nuclear fuel bank.
2013 -- Kuwait Petroleum International and its partners inked a deal with an international consortium for establishing a refinery and a petrochemical complex in northern Vietnam at a cost of USD nine billion.
2018 -- State of Kuwait contributed USD 2.4 million to a number of UN agencies.
2019 -- The State of Kuwait's Constitutional Court rejected a law suit, which contested the court order that ruled that Article 16 of the statute of the National Assembly, which dealt with membership, was unconstitutional.
2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said it registered a patent at the US Patent Office over development of electrolytes that provided additional domestic energy by 2030. (end)
