Six Injured In Pre-Dawn Road Accident In Kathua


2026-01-27 12:05:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Six persons, including the driver, were injured in a pre-dawn road accident in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, the accident occurred when a private vehicle bearing registration number UP16LS762 was travelling from Jammu towards Kathua. The car reportedly hit a road divider near Mela Mode after being driven at high speed, resulting in injuries to all six occupants.


Officials said the impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle. All the injured persons were promptly shifted to Hiranagar hospital for medical treatment, where they are undergoing care.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated necessary legal proceedings. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident. [KNT]

Kashmir Observer

