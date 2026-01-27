Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were severely disrupted on Tuesday as continuous snowfall and poor visibility in the Kashmir Valley led to the cancellation of multiple morning flights, officials said.

“In view of adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport, airlines have cancelled most of the flights for today,” an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.

Around 50 flights - 25 inbound and 25 outbound - have been cancelled so far due to the snowfall, which was continuing until the last reports arrived.

According to a list issued by authorities, the following flights scheduled for Tuesday morning were cancelled until 0805 hours:

IndiGo (6E) flights 6E5133 (Delhi-Srinagar) and 6E6854 (Srinagar-Delhi).

IndiGo (6E) flights 6E202 (Mumbai-Srinagar) and 6E203 (Srinagar-Mumbai).

IndiGo (6E) flights 6E6265 (Ahmedabad-Srinagar) and 6E6266 (Srinagar-Ahmedabad).

IndiGo (6E) flights 6E6497 (Bengaluru-Srinagar) and 6E262 (Srinagar-Chandigarh).

IndiGo (6E) flights 6E6016 (Delhi-Srinagar) and 6E6780 (Srinagar-Leh).

IndiGo (6E) flights 6E6757 (Leh-Srinagar) and 6E6757 (Srinagar-Delhi).

Akasa Air (QP) flights QP1637 (Mumbai-Srinagar) and QP1638 (Srinagar-Mumbai).

Akasa Air (QP) flights QP1802 (Delhi-Srinagar) and QP1803 (Srinagar-Delhi).