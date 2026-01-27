Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Clear Skies, Pleasant Day Expected On Tuesday
Lucknow is expected to have a pleasant day on Tuesday, January 27, with sunshine and some clouds through the day. Overall weather conditions will remain comfortable and suitable for outdoor activities.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 14°C
The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will settle near 14°C. The morning will be cool, with gradual warming as the day progresses.
The real feel temperature is likely to be close to 27°C. With mild sunshine and light cloud cover, the day should feel slightly warmer than the actual temperature.
On January 27, the sun will rise at approximately 6:53 am and set at around 5:44 pm, giving Lucknow nearly eleven hours of daylight.
Winds from the east-southeast will blow at around 6 km/h. This gentle breeze will keep the air calm and add to the comfortable feel of the day.
