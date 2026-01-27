Prosenjit Chatterjee Expresses Gratitude On Being Named For Padma Shri

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was recently named as a recipient of the honorary Padma Shri Award, honouring his contribution to the field of art, especially the Indian cinema industry. Expressing deep gratitude, Prosenjit spoke about his journey that spans four decades in the Bengali film industry.

In a self-made video, the 'Baishe Srabon' actor said, "I am really thankful and grateful that the Indian government has awarded me the Padma Shri. I have been working for the past 40 years and people around me, including my producers, directors, and co-actors have contributed to my journey. This is not just my achievement but it belongs to everyone else who made me Prosenjit Chatterjee. Receiving the award from the President is in itself a great achievement."

Padma Awards 2026 Announced

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation. For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines.

An Illustrious Career

This actor-director has worked in over 200 films over three decades of his Indian cinema career. The actor has worked mostly in the Bengali film industry, appearing in critically acclaimed films such as 'Chotto Jigyasa', 'Amar Sangi', 'Chokher Bali', 'Shob Charitro Kalponik', 'Moner Manush', 'Jaatishwar', 'Baishe Srabon', 'Shankhachil', 'Autograph', and others. The actor has worked in Bollywood films such as 'Shanghai', 'Traffic', and 'Maalik', as well as in series such as 'Jubilee' and 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'. The actor was recently seen in the film 'Vijaynagar'er Hirey', which was directed by Chandrasish Ray. The film also starred Aryann Bhowmik in the lead role.

