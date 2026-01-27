Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected Alert Issued

Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Is sudden rain and strong winds about to hit Prayagraj on January 27, 2026? Due to a western disturbance, temperatures could drop to 3-12°C, so be careful! The IMD has issued a warning; stay alert

On Jan 27, 2026, Prayagraj and eastern UP may see a big weather change. The IMD predicts heavy rain and 30-60 km/h winds. Max temp will be 24°C, min 3-12°C.

The IMD warns of moderate to heavy rain in eastern UP, including Prayagraj. Winds may reach 30-60 km/h. Be extra careful outdoors and avoid weak buildings.



Lucknow:Max 26°C, Min 12.9°C

Varanasi:Max 26°C, Min 12.6°C Prayagraj:Max 24.2°C, Min 3-12°C

A temperature drop is expected, and cold winds will increase the chill.

The IMD advises caution outdoors in the morning and afternoon. Drive slowly in high winds, carry rain gear, and wear warm clothes to combat the cold.

Yes, rapid weather changes are possible due to the western disturbance. Rain and wind effects may last 24 hours. Citizens should be cautious and monitor updates.