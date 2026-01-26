Cybersecurity Breaches Up 26 Pc In S. Korea In 2025 Amid AI-Based Threats

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 27 (IANS) The number of cybersecurity breaches reported to authorities rose 26 per cent from a year earlier in 2025, a government report here showed on Tuesday, as hackers continue to develop their attack tactics based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The total number of cybersecurity breaches came to 2,383 in 2025, compared with 1,887 tallied a year earlier, according to the report by the Ministry of Science and ICT, reports Yonhap news agency.

Of the cases, server intrusions accounted for 44.2 per cent, followed by distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks at 24.7 per cent.

Cybersecurity breaches involving malicious code, including ransomware, accounted for 14.9 per cent of the reported intrusions, the science ministry said.

In 2025, South Korea experienced a series of cyberattacks on platforms closely connected to people's daily lives, including mobile networks and financial services, it noted.

"The scope of hackers' targets has expanded to the education and medical sectors, beyond previous targets that included research, manufacturing and energy institutions," the science ministry said in the report.

"Hacking tactics are becoming more advanced through AI-based automation and coordinated attacks," it added.

In 2026, hackers may even seek to infiltrate "trust-based communication methods," such as real-time voice calls for virtual meetings, using deepfake technology that generates voices and videos, according to the ministry.

They may also directly target existing AI models, the ministry said.

"Attackers may inject malicious information into chatbots, analysis programs or security platforms to cause malfunctions or information leaks," it said, calling on businesses to enhance their security readiness.

"The government will operate AI-based prevention and response programs and take preemptive actions to address security blind spots to create a reliable cyber environment.

Meanwhile, South Korean cybersecurity authorities estimate that around 9.6 million accounts may have been affected by a recent cyberattack at Kyowon Group, a local education service provider.

The estimate by a government investigation team that includes the Korea Internet and Security Agency comes after Kyowon Group reported a possible breach this month, saying it had detected traces of a ransomware attack.

-IANS

na/