Israel's Offensive In Gaza: Casualty Toll Rises To 71,660, With 171,419 Injured


2026-01-26 11:01:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of victims of the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has soared to 71,660 fatalities and 171,419 injuries.

The enclave's hospitals received three new fatalities, including a martyr whose body had been recovered, and 20 injuries in the past 24 hours, while several victims are still languishing under the rubble and on the streets, as paramedics and rescuers have been unable to reach them, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported in a statement Monday.

The statement added that since last October, the fatality toll has reached 486 Palestinians, with 1,341 others wounded, while 714 bodies have been dug out from the rubble.

